Dino Pajama Party

A new ebook from Hachette Book Group
Join the dinos for a bash before bedtime!
Much like us, dinosaurs love to have fun. Dinosaurs from all around gather together to play instruments, dance, and sing before bedtime. But soon the dinosaurs grow tired and need their rest. This is a book that's sure to have kids following the dinos' lead as they get ready to go to sleep.
