Laurie Wallmark
Laurie Wallmark is an award-winning children’s author from New Jersey. She is a former software engineer and computer science professor.Read More
Michael Robertsonis an illustrator living in Cleveland. In addition to enjoying painting and cooking, he has an extensive collection of vintage soul, jazz, and Brazilian music that he has acquired over the years.
By the Author
Dino Pajama Party
A new ebook from Hachette Book GroupJoin the dinos for a bash before bedtime!Much like us, dinosaurs love to have fun. Dinosaurs from all around…