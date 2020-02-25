A Deadly Little Collection: The Touch Novels

Featuring Books I???III of the Touch series, this Deadly Little Collection follows the supernatural romance of sixteen-year-old Camelia. Beginning with Deadly Little Secret, Camelia meets a mysterious boy named Ben???who is rumored to have been responsible for his ex-girlfriend’s death. Then, the mystery continues in Deadly Little Lies when Camelia starts dating her hot new coworker, Adam. But after a chilling sequence of events upturns secrets from Ben’s past???and Adam’s???it is up to Camelia to figure out who is lying. Then, in Deadly Little Games, mysterious clues continue to pile up, leaving Camelia with the decision to help Ben…or risk losing him and suffer the consequences. Don’t miss this suspenseful collection of novels by Laurie Faria Stolarz!