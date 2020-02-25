Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Deadly Little Collection: The Touch Novels

Collecting Deadly Little Secret, Deadly Little Lies, and Deadly Little Games

Featuring Books I???III of the Touch series, this Deadly Little Collection follows the supernatural romance of sixteen-year-old Camelia. Beginning with Deadly Little Secret, Camelia meets a mysterious boy named Ben???who is rumored to have been responsible for his ex-girlfriend’s death. Then, the mystery continues in Deadly Little Lies when Camelia starts dating her hot new coworker, Adam. But after a chilling sequence of events upturns secrets from Ben’s past???and Adam’s???it is up to Camelia to figure out who is lying. Then, in Deadly Little Games, mysterious clues continue to pile up, leaving Camelia with the decision to help Ben…or risk losing him and suffer the consequences. Don’t miss this suspenseful collection of novels by Laurie Faria Stolarz!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Love & Romance

On Sale: January 27th 2015

Price: $26.99 / $33.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 816

ISBN-13: 9781484732274


ebook
Edition: Digital original

What's Inside

A Touch Novel