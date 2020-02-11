Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Laurie Faria Stolarz
Laurie Faria Stolarz is the author of several popular young adult novels including the Dark House series, the Touch series, Bleed, Project 17, and Shutter, as well as the bestselling Blue is for Nightmares series. With over a million books sold worldwide, Stolarz’s titles have been translated into thirty languages, been named on numerous award lists, including the Quick Pick for Reluctant Readers list and the Top Ten Teen Pick list, both through the American Library Association, and have been optioned for TV. She is currently working on Jane Anonymous, her newest thriller, due out in the fall of 2019. For more information, please visit her website at http://www.lauriestolarz.com.
