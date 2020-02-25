Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Welcome to the Dark House
What’s your worst nightmare? For Ivy Jensen, it’s the eyes of a killer that haunt her nights. For Parker Bradley, it’s bloodthirsty sea serpents that slither in his dreams. And for seven essay contestants, it’s their worst nightmares that win them an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at director Justin Blake’s latest, confidential project . Ivy doesn’t even like scary movies, but she’s ready to face her real-world fears. Parker’s sympathetic words and perfect smile help keep her spirits up. . . at least for now. Not everyone is so charming, though. Horror-film fanatic Garth Vader wants to stir up trouble. It’s bad enough he has to stay in the middle of nowhere with this group???the girl who locks herself in her room; the know-it-all roommate; “Mister Sensitive”; and the one who’s too cheery for her own good. Someone has to make things interesting. Except, things are already a little weird. The hostess is a serial-killer look-alike, the dream-stealing Nightmare Elf is lurking about, and the seventh member of the group is missing. By the time Ivy and Parker realize what’s really at stake, it’s too late to wake up and run.Read More
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR PROJECT 17:
"Stolarz takes a delicious cast of characters on a terrifying thrill-ride. A harrowing adventure in an abandoned mental hospital, Project 17 is sexy, funny, poignant and blood-chilling."—R.A. Nelson, author of Teach Me and Breathe My Name
PRAISE FOR THE TOUCH SERIES:
"Romance and suspense: a winning combination."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR BLEED:
"A funny, yet poignant book. The author demonstrates the ability to identify with today's teen experience, portraying the accompanying behavior and language realistically."—School Library Journal
