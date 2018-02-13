Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Sweetest Kind of Fate

The Sweetest Kind of Fate

by

GREAT. I’ve somehow found myself tangled up with a siren, a mermaid, and a homicidal wicked witch who once tried to strangle me to death. Way to go, Amber!

Amber Sand, legendary matchmaker, couldn’t be more surprised when her archnemesis, Ivy, asks for her help. Ivy’s sister, Iris, is getting married, and Ivy wants to prove her sister is making a huge mistake. But as Amber looks into Iris’s eyes, there doesn’t seem to be a problem-Iris has clearly found her match.

It seems happily-ever-after is in the cards, but when Iris seeks out a dangerous, life-altering spell, it’s up to Amber and Ivy to set aside their rivalry and save the day.

As Iris puts everything on the line for love, Amber continues to wrestle with her own romantic future. Her boyfriend, Charlie, is still destined for another, and no matter how hard she clings to him, fear over their inevitable breakup shakes her belief system to the core.

Because the Fates are never wrong-right?
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Love & Romance

On Sale: October 16th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781484775691

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Windy City Magic