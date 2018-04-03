Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Love
What is love? Can you only express it in fancy meals, greeting cards, and heart-shaped chocolates? Kids will find love everywhere in this delightful book. It can be found in everyday moments such as baking cookies with grandma, notes from Mom in your lunchbox, or a family singing together on a car trip, and it isn’t always what you expect!
With delightful illustrations by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff and sweetly simple prose by award-winning author Stacy McAnulty, this is the perfect book to teach children what love means, why it’s important, and how they can spread the love in their daily lives.
Praise
Other Titles by Stacy McAnulty
Brave
An empowering picture book for all kids that demonstrates to children that they can be real-life superheroes and that all kids have what it takes…
Beautiful
Every girl is unique, talented, and lovable. . . .Every girl is BEAUTIFUL.Much more than how one looks on the outside, true beauty is found…
You may also enjoy
Yoga Frog
A Kid's Book of Yoga Poses with a Meditative, Mindful FrogFrog loves to practice yoga. And he will inspire kids to enjoy doing yoga, too.…
Pink Is for Boys
An empowering and educational picture book that proves colors are for everyone, regardless of gender. Pink is for boys . . . and girls .…