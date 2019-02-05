The Power Source

Celebrity trainer and goop expert Lauren Roxburgh’s program that uses pelvic floor strength to release stress, fortify the body, and treat the physical and mental origins of tension.





The pelvic floor

The deep core

The upper core

The heart and shoulders

The head, neck, and jaw

Chances are your body feels some form of stress every day, whether it’s inflammation, bloating, tension, discomfort, anxiety, or pain during sex. We’re constantly distracted by ailments we can’t quite seem to fix.Body alignment expert Lauren Roxburgh believes that all of these problems can be solved by first unlocking the foundation of your mental and physical health: the pelvic floor. Located at the root of our pelvis, it determines how firm our core is, how we handle stress, and how much energy reaches the rest of our body. Without addressing the health of our pelvic floor, we are all missing out on a powerful key component of our overall physical, emotional, and spiritual health. Roxburgh presents an entirely new approach to building well-being–one based on a strong pelvic floor, open energy channels, and a clear mind.offers a deep understanding of how to cultivate this strength by following a holistic, multisensory program. Starting with the pelvic floor, Roxburgh focuses on the five power centers that can be harnessed throughout the body:With targeted exercises to encourage healing movement, nourishing recipes–from a Confidence-Boosting Tonic to Root-Rejuvenating Bone Broth–and holistic therapies that include visualizations, aromatherapy, and more, Roxburgh gives a full toolbox to realign your body and your life.