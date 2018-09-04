Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Power Source
The Hidden Key to Ignite Your Core, Empower Your Body, Release Stress, and Realign Your Life
Celebrity trainer and goop expert Lauren Roxburgh’s program that uses pelvic floor strength to release stress, strengthen the body, and treat the physical and mental origins of tension.
Located at our root, all energy and strength flow up from the pelvic floor. Our pelvic floor determines how strong our core is, how we handle stress, and how much energy reaches the rest of our body. In other words, without addressing the health of our pelvic floor, we are all missing out on a powerful key component of our overall physical, emotional, and spiritual health. The Power Source will give readers a deep understanding of how to cultivate this strength in their bodies and in their lives by following a holistic, multi-sensory program that works from the pelvic floor up.
The Power Source shows how and why our pelvic floor is so important from a variety of different perspectives, ranging from purely physical body mechanics to how it impacts our nervous system to how it is the seat of all life force energy. Roxburgh demonstrates how it relates to the other areas of our body (or, as she calls them, “containers”), both physically and energetically. And, most importantly, she shares a program for how readers can align their bodies and their lives by adopting an entirely new and more powerful definition of “strength.”
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Lauren Roxburgh's program is designed to improve posture, release tension and stress, activate and strengthen the core, and heal from the inside out." - Molly Sims / Supermodel + Actress
"Lauren Roxburgh is The Body Whisperer-she understands intuitively how to release the stress that we all hold in our bodies. And The Power Source is the ultimate guide to unlocking the power of a little-known but integral source of women's physical and energetic health: the pelvic floor. With her signature, charming voice, Lauren teaches readers how to rebuild muscles, relieve tension, exercise with intent-and feel good in their bodies."—Gwyneth Paltrow
"THE POWER SOURCE will give you an entire new approach to self-care. Lauren has a deep understanding of how to activate the body's natural super powers, releasing tension, healing pain, building deep strength and letting go of the emotional baggage that can weigh us down physically and mentally. Get ready to be transformed."—Frank Lipman, M.D.
"Lauren Roxburgh has been a game changer in my life and she will be a game changer for anyone who reads this book! THE POWER SOURCE is a brand new approach to body empowerment that comes from building strength gracefully, nourishing the body lovingly, and making choices by really tuning into yourself. I am overjoyed I can now reference this mind and body bible to help me to live the healthiest life possible. Throw out all of your other books on health and well being. THE POWER SOURCE is the only one you will you ever need again! After Lauren Roxburgh takes you on a journey through her brilliant approach to being the best version of yourself possible, you will never look back."—Melissa Rausch, actress on The Big Bang Theory, writer, mother
"Lauren Roxburgh is The Body Whisperer-she understands intuitively how to release the stress that we all hold in our bodies. And The Power Source is the ultimate guide to unlocking the power of a little-known but integral source of women's physical and energetic health: the pelvic floor. With her signature, charming voice, Lauren teaches readers how to rebuild muscles, relieve tension, exercise with intent-and feel good in their bodies."—Rebecca Nelken, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of OB/GYN, University of Southern California