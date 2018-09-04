Celebrity trainer and goop expert Lauren Roxburgh’s program that uses pelvic floor strength to release stress, strengthen the body, and treat the physical and mental origins of tension.





Located at our root, all energy and strength flow up from the pelvic floor. Our pelvic floor determines how strong our core is, how we handle stress, and how much energy reaches the rest of our body. In other words, without addressing the health of our pelvic floor, we are all missing out on a powerful key component of our overall physical, emotional, and spiritual health. The Power Source will give readers a deep understanding of how to cultivate this strength in their bodies and in their lives by following a holistic, multi-sensory program that works from the pelvic floor up.shows how and why our pelvic floor is so important from a variety of different perspectives, ranging from purely physical body mechanics to how it impacts our nervous system to how it is the seat of all life force energy. Roxburgh demonstrates how it relates to the other areas of our body (or, as she calls them, “containers”), both physically and energetically. And, most importantly, she shares a program for how readers can align their bodies and their lives by adopting an entirely new and more powerful definition of “strength.”