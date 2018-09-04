Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lauren Roxburgh
Lauren Roxburgh is an A-list body worker, wellness expert, educator, author of Taller, Slimmer, Younger, and a frequently sourced expert and contributor for goop. The founder of the Aligned Tribe Community, the Aligned Life Studio, and the creator of the signature Aligned Healing Tools Lauren is known to many as “The Body Whisperer.” She is the go-to writer and expert on all things fascia, alignment, movement, and foam-rolling, and works regularly with some of the world’s greatest athletes and orthopedic surgeons.Read More
