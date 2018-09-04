Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Power Source
The Hidden Key to Ignite Your Core, Empower Your Body, Release Stress, and Realign Your Life
Celebrity trainer and goop expert Lauren Roxburgh’s program that uses pelvic floor strength to release stress, fortify the body, and treat the physical and mental origins of tension.
Chances are your body feels some form of stress every day, whether it’s inflammation, bloating, tension, discomfort, anxiety, or pain during sex. We’re constantly distracted by ailments we can’t quite seem to fix.
Body alignment expert Lauren Roxburgh believes that all of these problems can be solved by first unlocking the foundation of your mental and physical health: the pelvic floor. Located at the root of our pelvis, it determines how firm our core is, how we handle stress, and how much energy reaches the rest of our body. Without addressing the health of our pelvic floor, we are all missing out on a powerful key component of our overall physical, emotional, and spiritual health. Roxburgh presents an entirely new approach to building well-being–one based on a strong pelvic floor, open energy channels, and a clear mind.
The Power Source offers a deep understanding of how to cultivate this strength by following a holistic, multisensory program. Starting with the pelvic floor, Roxburgh focuses on the five power centers that can be harnessed throughout the body:
- The pelvic floor
- The deep core
- The upper core
- The heart and shoulders
- The head, neck, and jaw
"Lauren Roxburgh's program is designed to improve posture, release tension and stress, activate and strengthen the core, and heal from the inside out." - Molly Sims / Supermodel + Actress
"Lauren Roxburgh is The Body Whisperer-she understands intuitively how to release the stress that we all hold in our bodies. And The Power Source is the ultimate guide to unlocking the power of a little-known but integral source of women's physical and energetic health: the pelvic floor. With her signature, charming voice, Lauren teaches readers how to rebuild muscles, relieve tension, exercise with intent-and feel good in their bodies."—Gwyneth Paltrow
"The Power Source will give you an entire new approach to self-care. Lauren has a deep understanding of how to activate the body's natural super powers, releasing tension, healing pain, building deep strength and letting go of the emotional baggage that can weigh us down physically and mentally. Get ready to be transformed."—Frank Lipman, M.D.
"Lauren Roxburgh has been a game changer in my life and she will be a game changer for anyone who reads this book! The Power Source is a brand new approach to body empowerment that comes from building strength gracefully, nourishing the body lovingly, and making choices by really tuning into yourself. I am overjoyed I can now reference this mind and body bible to help me to live the healthiest life possible. Throw out all of your other books on health and well being. The Power Source is the only one you will you ever need again! After Lauren Roxburgh takes you on a journey through her brilliant approach to being the best version of yourself possible, you will never look back."—Melissa Rausch, actress on The Big Bang Theory, writer, mother
"Lauren Roxburgh is The Body Whisperer-she understands intuitively how to release the stress that we all hold in our bodies. And The Power Source is the ultimate guide to unlocking the power of a little-known but integral source of women's physical and energetic health: the pelvic floor. With her signature, charming voice, Lauren teaches readers how to rebuild muscles, relieve tension, exercise with intent-and feel good in their bodies."—Rebecca Nelken, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of OB/GYN, University of Southern California