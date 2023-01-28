Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
The Southeast Native Plant Primer
225 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 21, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Bring your garden to life—and life to your garden
Do you want a garden that makes a real difference? Choose plants native to our Southeast region. The rewards will benefit you, your yard, and the environment—from reducing maintenance tasks to attracting earth-friendly pollinators such as native birds, butterflies, and bees. Native plant experts Larry Mellichamp and Paula Gross make adding these superstar plants easier than ever before, with proven advice that every home gardener can follow. This incomparable sourcebook includes 225 recommended native ferns, grasses, wildflowers, perennials, vines, shrubs, and trees. It’s everything you need to know to create a beautiful and beneficial garden.
This must-have handbook is for gardeners in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use