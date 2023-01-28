Free shipping on orders $35+

The Southeast Native Plant Primer
The Southeast Native Plant Primer

225 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden

by Larry Mellichamp

by Paula Gross

Photographs by Will Stuart

Jul 21, 2020

256 Pages

timber-press

9781643260334

Nonfiction / Gardening / Regional / South (al, Ar, Fl, Ga, Ky, La, Ms, Nc, Sc, Tn, Va, Wv)

Description

Bring your garden to life—and life to your garden

Do you want a garden that makes a real difference? Choose plants native to our Southeast region. The rewards will benefit you, your yard, and the environment—from reducing maintenance tasks to attracting earth-friendly pollinators such as native birds, butterflies, and bees. Native plant experts Larry Mellichamp and Paula Gross make adding these superstar plants easier than ever before, with proven advice that every home gardener can follow. This incomparable sourcebook includes 225 recommended native ferns, grasses, wildflowers, perennials, vines, shrubs, and trees. It’s everything you need to know to create a beautiful and beneficial garden.

This must-have handbook is for gardeners in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

