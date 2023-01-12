Larry Mellichamp

Larry Mellichamp, PhD, is professor emeritus of botany and horticulture at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He was also director of the university's Botanical Gardens, and is the co-author of six books.



Paula Gross is an instructor of horticulture at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, and former associate director of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Botanical Gardens. She is the co-author of Bizarre Botanicals.



Will Stuart is a certified native plant specialist, a member of the Carolina Nature Photographers Association, the North Carolina Native Plant Society, the Audubon Society, and the National Wildlife Federation.

