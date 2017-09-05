Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Strange the Dreamer
Praise
A Boston Globe Best YA Book
"Laini Taylor is so damn good and like no other."—Leigh Bardugo, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom
"Laini Taylor set my imagination on fire so hard that it spontaneously combusted...This is the kind of story that paves dreams."— Roshani Chokshi, author of The Star Touched Queen
"[A] must-read YA!"— USA Today
"Part adventure novel, part romance and part exercise in epic myth-building, it's gorgeously written and full of surprises."—NPR
"[One of] our favorite books of the year!"— Popsugar
"An epic world of gods, moths and nightmares; a world where the dream chooses the dreamer."— Justine Magazine
"Weighty as a nightmare and as transportive as the finest of fantasy, Laini Taylor's new novel will leave readers with miracles on their minds."— Hypable
* "Gorgeously written in language simultaneously dark, lush, and enchanting, the book will leave readers eager for the next."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "...Characters are carefully, exquisitely crafted, the writing is achingly lovely, and the world is utterly real...This is a thing to be savored."—Booklist, starred review
* "[Strange the Dreamer] has all the rich, evocative imagery and complex world-building typical of Taylor's best work. This outstanding fantasy is a must-purchase for all YA collections."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "The luxurious prose and complex world building invites and rewards slow reading....Here readers will find characters to love and ones to hate and, ultimately, a world to be willingly lost in."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
* [Readers] will dive into Taylor's gorgeous prose and brilliant imagery and relish this story about dreams, love, monsters, gods, ghosts, war, and alchemy. Told from alternating points of view, this is complex but satisfying, a story about cultures meeting and clashing."—VOYA, starred review
"[Laini Taylor] has spun another mesmerizing tale with captivating twists and turns, an array of intriguing characters, strange and beautiful language, and baroque flourishes of the imagination."—Horn Book
"Lovers of intricate worldbuilding and feverish romance will find this enthralling."—Kirkus Reviews