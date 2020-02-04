Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Ministry for the Future

The Ministry for the Future

by

From the visionary New York Times bestselling author of New York 2140 comes a near-future novel that is a gripping exploration of climate change, technology, politics, and the human behaviors that drive these forces.


Also by Kim Stanley Robinson:
Red Moon
New York 2140
2312
Aurora
Shaman
Read More

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Apocalyptic & Post-apocalyptic

On Sale: October 6th 2020

Price: $26.98 / $33.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549186431

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews