Kingdom of the Wicked Boxed Set
Kingdom of the Wicked Boxed Set

by Kerri Maniscalco

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316495028

USD: $58  /  CAD: $74

ON SALE: October 11th 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy / Dark Fantasy

PAGE COUNT: 1296

Hardcover
Take a trip to hell with this hardcover boxed set of the bestselling Kingdom of the Wicked trilogy! Kingdom of the Wicked, Kingdom of the Cursed, and Kingdom of the Feared are packaged together for the very first time. 

Two sisters.
One brutal murder.
A quest for vengeance that will unleash Hell itself…
 
And an intoxicating romance.
 
Emilia and her twin sister Vittoria are streghe – witches who live secretly among humans, avoiding notice and persecution. One night, Vittoria misses dinner service at the family's renowned Sicilian restaurant. Emilia soon finds the body of her beloved twin…desecrated beyond belief. Devastated, Emilia sets out to find her sister's killer and to seek vengeance at any cost — even if it means using dark magic that's been long forbidden.
 
Then Emilia meets Wrath, one of the Wicked princes of Hell she has been warned against in tales since she was a child. Wrath claims to be on Emilia's side, tasked by his master with solving the series of women's murders on the island. But when it comes to the Wicked, nothing is as it seems…

With nonstop action, sizzling romance, and unpredictable twists, this blockbuster series and its "page-turning plot is a force to be reckoned with" (Booklist).

