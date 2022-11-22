Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Salt & Storm

by Kendall Kulper

On Sale

Sep 23, 2014

Page Count

416 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316297271

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy / Historical

Description

A sweeping historical romance about a witch who foresees her own murder–and the one boy who can help change her future.

Sixteen-year-old Avery Roe wants only to take her rightful place as the witch of Prince Island, making the charms that keep the island’s whalers safe at sea, but her mother has forced her into a magic-free world of proper manners and respectability. When Avery dreams she’s to be murdered, she knows time is running out to unlock her magic and save herself.

Avery finds an unexpected ally in a tattooed harpoon boy named Tane–a sailor with magic of his own, who moves Avery in ways she never expected. Becoming a witch might stop her murder and save her island from ruin, but Avery discovers her magic requires a sacrifice she never prepared for.

