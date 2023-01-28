Vegetable Gardening Wisdom

“Vegetable Garden Wisdom is such a happy book to keep on hand, like having a gardening friend who is always ready to plant a new herb, try a radish recipe, or grow an edible quilt of red and green lettuces. For every season this book offers ideas and inspiration to help you turn your corner of the world into a more beautiful and bountiful place.” — Barbara Pleasant, author of Homegrown Pantry



“This is not a book for the shelf, but one for the coffee table or bedside table, where it can be savored every single day. Kelly Smith Trimble guides us through the seasons with her practical tips paired with inspiration from some of the most respected voices in gardening. With every carefully chosen quote, every morsel of advice, Trimble reinforces the joys of being a gardener. The takeaway from this book is simple: gardening makes us happy.” — Niki Jabbour, host of The Weekend Gardener radio show and author of The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener



“Warning: This book will give you confidence. Empowered with nuggets of wisdom, practical tips, and solid horticultural facts, you’re going to find yourself saying, ‘Hey, I can do that.’ And you will!” — Rebecca Bull Reed, former associate garden editor, Southern Living