The Sun Sets in Singapore

Description
Basking in Singapore’s nonstop sunshine, low tax rate, and luxury goods market, Dara, Amaka, and Lillian are living the glamorous expat dream—until their carefully constructed lives are upended by a handsome and mysterious new arrival.
Dara, a workaholic lawyer from the UK, is on the brink of partnership at her firm. Estranged from her mother, and perpetually uncomfortable around her hypercompetitive colleagues, her insecurities intensify exponentially when Lani, a new hire from Geneva (and a fellow British Nigerian), is assigned to work on what should have been her career-making case. Pitted against each other by their boss, Dara can’t help but see Lani as a threat: a privileged man poised to take her place.
Amaka, a sharp-tongued banker from Nigeria, is in the midst of a painful family dispute. Thousands of miles away from home, she’s doing her best to distract herself with a flirtatious workplace romance—and hiding a spiraling shopping addiction that’s endangering not only her finances but her very sense of self. An instant attraction to Lani jeopardizes the last shred of stability she has.
Lillian, a pianist turned “trailing spouse” from the US, is desperately trying to stay in Singapore after her marriage comes to a messy end. Rather than sell her beloved piano, the last precious reminder she has of her parents, she takes a low-paying job at a language school. A chance encounter with Lani—a man who is inexplicably, impossibly, the spitting image of her late father—triggers a grief she’s spent a lifetime suppressing, leading to an obsession that imperils everything—and everyone—around her.
Forced to confront the ghosts of their pasts, Dara, Amaka, and Lillian soon learn that unfinished history can follow you anywhere, no matter how far you run from home.
What's Inside
Praise
"Unlike anything I’ve ever read. Slick, agile, and utterly engrossing, this spectacular debut features a set of protagonists so rarely portrayed: Black women expats."—Taiye Selasi, Author of Ghana Must Go
"In The Sun Sets in Singapore, Kehinde Fadipe expertly weaves the stories of three Nigerian expats seeking to write their futures in the luxe, moneyed world of Singapore, only to have their lives disrupted by the arrival of a handsome newcomer. The interloper's impact is both unexpected and rewarding, deepening our understanding of this trio of remarkable women as they learn to confront the scars of their pasts and reexamine what truly matters to them. A compelling story of ambition, identity, and friendship, this dynamic debut novel is a must-read for every book club."—Kirthana Ramisetti, author of GMA Book Club pick Dava Shastri's Last Day
"With a vibrant host of characters set against the lush, wanderlust-inducing backdrop of Southeast Asia, Fadipe's energetic, technicolor prose sucks you into the maddening worlds of Dara, Amaka, and Lillian, and spits you out with more grace, more empathy, and more understanding. A rich celebration of the nuanced complexities of Black womanhood and friendship."—Lola Akinmade Åkerström, international bestselling author of In Every Mirror She's Black
"A satisfying blend of drama, glamour, and friendship—a stunning and impressive story with bold characters worth loving and rooting for."—Jane Igharo, author of Where We End & Begin