Kehinde Fadipe is a Royal Academy of Dramatic Art trained actress with stage and screen credits including Misfits (E4), Of Mary (Lesata Productions), and Ruined (Almeida Theatre). She began her writing career in the Royal Court Theatre's Young Writer's Program while studying English at UCL and has previously written and produced a short film, Spirit Children, starring Pippa Bennett Warner and Jenny Jules, which was screened in two international short film festivals. The Sun Sets in Singapore is her first novel. She continues to write both fiction and screenplays.