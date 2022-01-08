How to Lose Weight for the Last Time
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

How to Lose Weight for the Last Time

Brain-Based Solutions for Permanent Weight Loss

by Katrina Ubell

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668610862

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: September 20th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diet & Nutrition / Weight Loss

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Hardcover

What's Inside

Read More Read Less