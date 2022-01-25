How to Lose Weight for the Last Time

As a pediatrician, Katrina Ubell, MD, always struggled with her weight–she was either 40 pounds overweight, or struggling to lose that weight. Although she'd regularly counsel parents on the importance of keeping their kids healthy and fostering good eating habits, Dr. Ubell, as a busy professional, was never able to do the same for herself. Like everyone else, she tried many different diets and programs, but would always regain the weight.



In 2015, Dr. Ubell "cracked the code" for making weight loss permanent, and developed a program targeted at busy physicians like herself who often de-prioritize their own wellness. As a weight loss coach, Dr. Ubell has helped over 1,000 busy physicians and professionals find and stay at a healthy weight with her brain-based program, and is now ready to bring this program to the general public.



Dr. Ubell's program doesn't involve any unrealistic diets, plans, special foods, supplements, or even rigorous exercise protocols; instead, she uses a deep understanding of the brain and behavior patterns to get results. Through her work, she has been able to uncover and speak into the universal obstacles that stand in our way of losing and keeping off weight.