Bound to the Bear

From the USA Today bestselling author who “revolutionizes shifter romance” (Fresh Fiction) comes a sexy new enemies-to-lovers romantic suspense.



Hard-bodied and military-trained shifter Hank Coleman will always do what’s best for the clan. With a mysterious virus ravaging the city and transforming anyone with shifter DNA into dangerously unstable hybrids, that means asking a human scientist for help. Hank knows that getting Dr. Cecilia Lu involved will mean exposing the shifter world and his black bear self, but it’s the animal attraction that sparks between them that could be the real danger.



Cecilia trusts data and what she can see with her own two eyes. So when the hottest man she’s ever met transforms into a bear right in front of her, she has no choice but to accept that shifters are real. And with hybrids attacking humans and shifters turning on their own kind, Hank and Cecilia have zero time to fight the desire that’s burning hotter by the minute. But war is brewing between the shifters, and Cecilia will be forced to choose between the world of men . . . and the world of her sexy beast.



“Alpha Unleashed is a fast-paced, wild bear-shifter ride! I loved it!” — New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ashley