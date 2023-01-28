Free shipping on orders $35+
The Stupidest Sports Book of All Time
Hilarious Blunders, Bloopers, Oddities, Quotes, and More from the World of Sports
Description
The thrill of victory, the agony of a tight jockstrap.
It’s the reason we love sports—you never know what’s going to happen. Sometimes everything clicks, with the best athlete in the world competing at their peak, and the result is a thing of breathtaking beauty. But sometimes the opposite happens, resulting in moments of breathtaking hilarity, or astonishing inanity, or just plain head-scratching puzzlement. Welcome to The Stupidest Sports Book of All Time.
Featuring:
- The most boring games in sports history
- Wise(ish) words on winning
- Stupid mascot antics
- The strangest things coaches have done to motivate teams
- And much, much more!
