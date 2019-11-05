Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Will You Be Friends with Me?
Celebrate the differences that make life richer and more interesting with this inclusive board book about a budding friendship.Read More
Making friends is something all children do, but sometimes it can feel scary. They might worry that no one will like them or that they are too different to find a friend. In this sweet board book, the narrator lists all the ways children can be different from a prospective friend: “I wake early. You’re up late. My hair’s curly. Yours is straight. I can swim, but you can skate. Will you be friends with me?” Instead of worrying that these differences will make friendship impossible, the narrator decides that: “We are different. That’s okay! Life is much more fun that way.” Perfect for children heading to school or any child in a new situation trying to make friends, this encouraging book reassures readers that diversity is what makes friendship–and life–so interesting.
