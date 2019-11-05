



Making friends is something all children do, but sometimes it can feel scary. They might worry that no one will like them or that they are too different to find a friend. In this sweet board book, the narrator lists all the ways children can be different from a prospective friend: “I wake early. You’re up late. My hair’s curly. Yours is straight. I can swim, but you can skate. Will you be friends with me?” Instead of worrying that these differences will make friendship impossible, the narrator decides that: “We are different. That’s okay! Life is much more fun that way.” Perfect for children heading to school or any child in a new situation trying to make friends, this encouraging book reassures readers that diversity is what makes friendship–and life–so interesting.