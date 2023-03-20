Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

The Good-to-Go Cookbook
Take-along Food, Quick Suppers, and Satisfying Snacks for On-The-Go Families

by Kathleen Cannata Hanna

On Sale

Aug 13, 2008

Page Count

327 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781603426398

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Quick & Easy

Description

Soccer practice, student council meetings, dance rehearsals, and more — with so much happening in your family’s busy life, it’s often hard to wedge in a home-cooked meal. Offering recipes for dozens of wholesome portable breakfasts, after-school snacks, and easy-to-make dinners, Kathleen Cannata Hanna shows you how to make healthy food for your entire family quickly and economically. With more than 300 dishes that can be made in under 30 minutes, you’ll have plenty of tasty options. Eat well, no matter how hectic a schedule you keep. 

