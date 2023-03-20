Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Kathleen Cannata Hanna
Kathleen Cannata Hanna is an architect and public speaker. She has also run a successful baking and catering business. Hanna is the mother of two busy teenagers, who were enthusiastic testers for The Good-to-Go Cookbook.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Good-to-Go Cookbook
Soccer practice, student council meetings, dance rehearsals, and more — with so much happening in your family’s busy life, it’s often hard to wedge in…