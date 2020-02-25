Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Door by the Staircase
Twelve-year-old Mary Hayes can’t stand her orphanage for another night. But when an attempted escape through the stove pipe doesn’t go quite as well as she’d hoped, Mary fears she’ll be stuck in the Buffalo Asylum for Young Ladies forever. The very next day, a mysterious woman named Madame Z appears at the orphanage requesting to adopt Mary, and the matron’s all too happy to get the girl off her hands. Soon, Mary is fed a hearty meal, dressed in a clean, new nightgown and shown to a soft bed with blankets piled high. She can hardly believe she isn’t dreaming! But when Mary begins to explore the strange nearby town with the help of her new friend, Jacob, she learns a terrifying secret about Madame Z’s true identity. If Mary’s not careful, her new home might just turn into a nightmare. Award-winning author Katherine Marsh draws from Russian fairytales in this darkly funny middle-grade fantasy novel Praise for Jepp, Who Defied the Stars New York Times Notable Children’s Books of 2012 The Wall Street Journal Best Children’s Books of 2012 * “This shining gem is a must-have.” ??? School Library Journal, starred review * “???an epic search for love, family, respect, and a destiny of one’s own making.” ??? Publishers Weekly, starred review * “???this outstanding work of historical fiction provides readers with more than just an imagined biography. Incorporating elements of adventure, romance, tragedy, intrigue, and science, the novel conjures a place and time not commonly explored in young adult fiction ???” ??? Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books, starred review “Rich, absorbing storytelling???a terrific read in every way.” ???Nancy Werlin, National Book Award Finalist and author of Impossible “Narrating a young adult novel from a dwarf’s perspective is nothing short of inspired. ??? Marsh transcends genre to create an engaging narrative complex enough to keep not-so-young adults turning its pages.” ??? The New York Times Book Review Praise for The Twilight Prisoner * “Readers shouldRead More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR JEPP, WHO DEFIED THE STARS
* " an epic search for love, family, respect, and a destiny of one's own making."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* " an epic search for love, family, respect, and a destiny of one's own making."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
PRAISE FOR JEPP, WHO DEFIED THE STARS
* " this outstanding work of historical fiction provides readers with more than just an imagined biography. Incorporating elements of adventure, romance, tragedy, intrigue, and science, the novel conjures a place and time not commonly explored in young adult fiction "—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books, starred review
* " this outstanding work of historical fiction provides readers with more than just an imagined biography. Incorporating elements of adventure, romance, tragedy, intrigue, and science, the novel conjures a place and time not commonly explored in young adult fiction "—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books, starred review
PRAISE FOR JEPP, WHO DEFIED THE STARS
* "This shining gem is a must-have."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "This shining gem is a must-have."—School Library Journal, starred review
PRAISE FOR JEPP, WHO DEFIED THE STARS
"Narrating a young adult novel from a dwarf's perspective is nothing short of inspired. Marsh transcends genre to create an engaging narrative complex enough to keep not-so-young adults turning its pages."—The New York Times Book Review
"Narrating a young adult novel from a dwarf's perspective is nothing short of inspired. Marsh transcends genre to create an engaging narrative complex enough to keep not-so-young adults turning its pages."—The New York Times Book Review
PRAISE FOR JEPP, WHO DEFIED THE STARS
New York Times Notable Children's Books of 2012
The Wall Street Journal Best Children's Books of 2012
New York Times Notable Children's Books of 2012
The Wall Street Journal Best Children's Books of 2012
PRAISE FOR THE NIGHT TOURIST
"A compelling story...Teenagers knowledgeable about mythology will especially enjoy this intricate read."—Kirkus Reviews
"A compelling story...Teenagers knowledgeable about mythology will especially enjoy this intricate read."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR JEPP, WHO DEFIED THE STARS
"Rich, absorbing storytelling-a terrific read in every way."—Nancy Werlin, National Book Award Finalist and author of Impossible
"Rich, absorbing storytelling-a terrific read in every way."—Nancy Werlin, National Book Award Finalist and author of Impossible
PRAISE FOR THE NIGHT TOURIST
Winner of the Edgar Award for Best Juvenile Mystery, 2008
Winner of the Edgar Award for Best Juvenile Mystery, 2008
Publishers Weekly Flying Start, 2007
PRAISE FOR THE TWILIGHT PRISONER
"An outstanding story with wide appeal."—Kirkus Reviews
"An outstanding story with wide appeal."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE TWILIGHT PRISONER
* "Readers should be drawn in by the complex relationships between Marsh's protagonists and Jack's continuing existential struggles, caught between the worlds of the living and the dead."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "Readers should be drawn in by the complex relationships between Marsh's protagonists and Jack's continuing existential struggles, caught between the worlds of the living and the dead."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
PRAISE FOR JEPP, WHO DEFIED THE STARS
"Edgar Award winning author Marsh has written a fast-paced adventure, abundant with period details [T]he honest and humorously self-deprecating voice of Jepp moves readers to rejoice with him as he seeks and manipulates his destiny."—Kirkus Reviews
"Edgar Award winning author Marsh has written a fast-paced adventure, abundant with period details [T]he honest and humorously self-deprecating voice of Jepp moves readers to rejoice with him as he seeks and manipulates his destiny."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR JEPP, WHO DEFIED THE STARS
"It is no easy trick to conjure characters who seem truly situated in the past rather than merely transplanted from the present When it works, as it does in Katherine Marsh's Jepp, Who Defied the Stars,' the result is gold."—The Wall Street Journal
"It is no easy trick to conjure characters who seem truly situated in the past rather than merely transplanted from the present When it works, as it does in Katherine Marsh's Jepp, Who Defied the Stars,' the result is gold."—The Wall Street Journal
PRAISE FOR THE NIGHT TOURIST
* "This intelligent and self-assured debut will compel readers from its outset, and leave them satisfied as it explores universal themes of love, loss, and closure."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "This intelligent and self-assured debut will compel readers from its outset, and leave them satisfied as it explores universal themes of love, loss, and closure."—Publishers Weekly, starred review