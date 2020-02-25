The Door by the Staircase

Twelve-year-old Mary Hayes can’t stand her orphanage for another night. But when an attempted escape through the stove pipe doesn’t go quite as well as she’d hoped, Mary fears she’ll be stuck in the Buffalo Asylum for Young Ladies forever. The very next day, a mysterious woman named Madame Z appears at the orphanage requesting to adopt Mary, and the matron’s all too happy to get the girl off her hands. Soon, Mary is fed a hearty meal, dressed in a clean, new nightgown and shown to a soft bed with blankets piled high. She can hardly believe she isn’t dreaming! But when Mary begins to explore the strange nearby town with the help of her new friend, Jacob, she learns a terrifying secret about Madame Z’s true identity. If Mary’s not careful, her new home might just turn into a nightmare. Award-winning author Katherine Marsh draws from Russian fairytales in this darkly funny middle-grade fantasy novel Praise for Jepp, Who Defied the Stars New York Times Notable Children’s Books of 2012 The Wall Street Journal Best Children’s Books of 2012 * “This shining gem is a must-have.” ??? School Library Journal, starred review * “???an epic search for love, family, respect, and a destiny of one’s own making.” ??? Publishers Weekly, starred review * “???this outstanding work of historical fiction provides readers with more than just an imagined biography. Incorporating elements of adventure, romance, tragedy, intrigue, and science, the novel conjures a place and time not commonly explored in young adult fiction ???” ??? Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books, starred review “Rich, absorbing storytelling???a terrific read in every way.” ???Nancy Werlin, National Book Award Finalist and author of Impossible “Narrating a young adult novel from a dwarf’s perspective is nothing short of inspired. ??? Marsh transcends genre to create an engaging narrative complex enough to keep not-so-young adults turning its pages.” ??? The New York Times Book Review Praise for The Twilight Prisoner * “Readers should