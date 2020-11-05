Not the Kind of Earl You Marry

In this stunning historical romance debut, a wary wallflower enters a fake engagement with one of London’s most eligible bachelors.



When a false betrothal announcement is published, naming a stranger as his fiancée, William Atherton, the Earl of Norwood, is determined to squash what he believes is a marriage trap. But when he storms into Miss Charlotte Hurst’s home, the lady in question doesn’t hesitate to tell him he’s the last man she’d marry. Still, with his political ambitions on the line, he can’t afford a scandal, so he offers up a wild proposal: they pretend the engagement is real.



Charlotte may be a wallflower, but she’s no shrinking violet. Yet even she sees the wisdom in the Earl’s proposition. The bluestocking might not mingle with William’s elite social circles, but she still has her reputation to consider. But as their charade continues, the line between pretense and reality becomes harder to distinguish for the reluctant allies. And as their fake engagement leads to real attachment, and a happily-ever-after looks possible, a new scandal looms, one that seems certain to tear them apart.