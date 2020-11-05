Kate Pembrooke
Kate Pembrooke is a lifelong reader whose path to becoming an author of Regency romance was forged when she first read Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Kate lives with her family in the Midwest. She loves puttering amongst her flowerbeds, taking beach vacations, and adding to her already extensive collection of cookbooks.Read More
You can learn more at:
katepembrooke.com
Twitter @KatePembrooke
Facebook.com/Kate.Pembrooke
Instagram.com/katepembrooke/
By the Author
Not the Kind of Earl You Marry
Fans of Netflix's Bridgerton series will adore this stunning historical romance debut, where a wary wallflower enters a fake engagement with one of London's most…