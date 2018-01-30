Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Two Can Play
When a copy-cat killer arrives in the small New England town of Edgeport, criminal psychologist Audrey Harte must use all her skill to solve the case.
Audrey has been hired by the prosecution to help prepare for the trial of 19-year-old serial killer Ian “Boy Scout” Monroe. His one surviving victim, Tori Scott, is the star witness, but when someone begins killing with Monroe’s M.O., the authorities – and Audrey – begin to wonder if Monroe had a partner. Keeping Tori safe is the main concern, but Audrey has also attracted the copy-cat’s attention.
Audrey is drawn into a dangerous game of cat and mouse, and when someone close to her is abducted by the killer, she has no choice but to play…
For more from Kate Kessler, check out:
Audrey Harte novels
It Takes One
Two Can Play
Three Strikes
Four of a Kind
Zero Hour (novella)
Dead Ringer
Praise
"Kessler is careful to keep the action realistic and avoid genre clichés. This is a smart crime novel that will engage readers."
—Publishers Weekly
—Publishers Weekly
"Readers can't help but enjoy solving the mystery along with Audrey right up to the final, unexpected twist."
—RT Book Reviews
—RT Book Reviews
"Deliciously twisted and genre-bending, Kate Kessler's positively riveting It Takes One boasts a knockout concept and a thoroughly unique and exciting protagonist, a savvy criminal psychologist with murderous skeletons in her own closet."
—Sara Blaedel on It Takes One
—Sara Blaedel on It Takes One
"A book that kept calling to me when I should have been doing something else. Hard to put down, compulsive reading."
—Rachel Abbott on It Takes One
—Rachel Abbott on It Takes One
"It Takes One is a gripping roller-coaster ride of shock and suspense . . . Kate Kessler excels at creating an atmosphere of fear and suspense."
—Kate Rhodes on It Takes One
—Kate Rhodes on It Takes One
"Kessler has created a kick-ass, heartfelt character in this lively, twisty thriller. Believe me - you'll enjoy the ride."
—Sandra Block on It Takes One
—Sandra Block on It Takes One
"This first in a series combines an intriguing mystery with a terrific cast of characters. Fans of Nancy Pickard or Lisa Unger will find much to like in Kessler. Expect her to become very popular very quickly."
—Booklist (starred review) on It Takes One
—Booklist (starred review) on It Takes One
"[Audrey's] a likable heroine, and between her moxie and sense of humor, she'll soon become a favorite of those who like their suspense less dark and bleak....Audrey is definitely a keeper."
—Kirkus on It Takes One
—Kirkus on It Takes One
"Tense, fast-paced . . . . The action builds to compelling and unexpected conclusion."
—Publishers Weekly on It Takes One
—Publishers Weekly on It Takes One
"Carve out some time to read this series starter - it's that hard to put down."
—RT Book Reviews on It Takes One
—RT Book Reviews on It Takes One
"Kate Kessler's writing is impossible to put down. I devoured It Takes One and couldn't wait to read the sequel. If you love characters that are misfits, and outsiders, have a penchant for bad boys, and want a mystery that keeps you guessing, this is the series for you."
—Hollie Overton on the Audrey Harte series
—Hollie Overton on the Audrey Harte series