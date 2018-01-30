Two Can Play

When a copy-cat killer arrives in the small New England town of Edgeport, criminal psychologist Audrey Harte must use all her skill to solve the case.





Audrey has been hired by the prosecution to help prepare for the trial of 19-year-old serial killer Ian “Boy Scout” Monroe. His one surviving victim, Tori Scott, is the star witness, but when someone begins killing with Monroe’s M.O., the authorities – and Audrey – begin to wonder if Monroe had a partner. Keeping Tori safe is the main concern, but Audrey has also attracted the copy-cat’s attention.





Audrey is drawn into a dangerous game of cat and mouse, and when someone close to her is abducted by the killer, she has no choice but to play…