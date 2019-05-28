Not My Daughter

My darling girl, you lie so still, lashes fanning your cheeks, golden hair spread across your pillow. You’re so beautiful my heart aches. Your breath is so soft I can barely hear it, but at least I can see the steady rise and fall of your chest, every breath a promise. You’re still here. I’ve still got you. For now.





Milly has always dreamed of being a mother. Adopted herself, she longs for a powerful connection with a child of her own. So when she and her husband Matt are told they can’t have children, she’s heartbroken.





But then their loved ones offer the ultimate gift–Milly’s best friend Anna and Matt’s brother Jack will be donors so that Milly can carry a child. And with everyone accepting and open, Milly believes that nothing could go wrong.





Except none of them are prepared for the feelings that threaten their most important relationships as their precious, longed-for daughter Alice grows up…





Then, when Alice is a little girl, she receives a devastating diagnosis. As Milly’s world falls apart, the people who love Alice best are forced to face what it means to be a parent, and make impossible choices… for themselves, and for Alice.





An unputdownable, heart-breaking, but ultimately uplifting story about the power of love and the true meaning of family. Perfect for fans of Jodi Picoult, Diane Chamberlain, and Gracie’s Secret .