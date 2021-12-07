If you loved A Man Called Ove, then prepare to be delighted as Jamaican immigrant Hubert rediscovers the world he'd turned his back on this "warm, funny" novel (Good Housekeeping).In weekly phone calls to his daughter in Australia, widower Hubert Birdpaints a picture of the perfect retirement, packed with fun, friendship, and fulfillment. But it's a lie. In reality, Hubert's days are all the same, dragging on without him seeing a single soul.
Until he receives some good news—good news that in one way turns out to be the worst news ever, news that will force him out again, into a world he has long since turned his back on. The news that his daughter is coming for a visit.
Now Hubert faces a seemingly impossible task: to make his real life resemble his fake life before the truth comes out.
Along the way Hubert stumbles across a second chance at love, renews a cherished friendship, and finds himself roped into an audacious community scheme that seeks to end loneliness once and for all . . .
Life is certainly beginning to happen to Hubert Bird. But with the origin of his earlier isolation always lurking in the shadows, will he ever get to live the life he's pretended to have for so long?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
“Hubert Bird is a gentle hero and I loved him. A book that is perfect for the times we live in, but also one to treasure for many years to come.”—Ruth Hogan, author of The Keeper of Lost Things
"This thoughtful novel is warm, funny and gives you all the feels."—Good Housekeeping
“A winning tale…Readers will be touched.”—Publishers Weekly
“Mike Gayle is on World Beating Form with All the Lonely People. It's the right book at the right time and you're going to love it.”—Jenny Colgan, New York Times bestselling author of The Bookshop on the Corner
“I'm such a fan of Mike's, and think this is absolutely his best yet. The characters are so warm and so real, and the issues of loneliness and displacement are so very topical and important.”—Clare Mackintosh, New York Times bestselling author
“A heartwarming story about the power of community and human connection. Hubert Bird stole my heart.”—Beth O'Leary, author of The Flat-Share
“A tremendous read, as always. A funny, warm, heartbreaking, wonderful story about family and friendship and the power of caring in an imperfect world. Hubert, Ash & the gang are unforgettable characters.”—Tracy Rees, author of Amy Snow
"With a winning main character, this absolutely heartwarming story unfolds with just enough surprises and heft to keep readers engaged. A natural choice for fans of Helen Simonson's Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand or any of the myriad recent books about cranky men finding late-in-life joy."—Booklist