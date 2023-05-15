Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Free shipping on $45+

The Five-Star Weekend

The Five-Star Weekend Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Elin Hilderbrand

Formats and Prices

Price

$18.99

Price

$24.99 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. Trade Paperback $18.99 $24.99 CAD
  2. ebook $14.99 $19.99 CAD
  3. Hardcover (Large Print) $32.00 $40.00 CAD
  4. Hardcover $30.00 $38.00 CAD
  5. Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
  6. Audiobook CD (Unabridged) $40.00 $50.00 CAD

Also available from:

From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Hotel Nantucket: After tragedy strikes, Hollis Shaw gathers four friends from different stages in her life to spend an unforgettable weekend on Nantucket.

Hollis Shaw’s life seems picture-perfect. She’s the creator of the popular food blog Hungry with Hollis and is married to Matthew, a dreamy heart surgeon. But after she and Matthew get into a heated argument one snowy morning, he leaves for the airport and is killed in a car accident. The cracks in Hollis’s perfect life—her strained marriage and her complicated relationship with her daughter, Caroline—grow deeper.

So when Hollis hears about something called a “Five-Star Weekend”—one woman organizes a trip for her best friend from each phase of her life: her teenage years, her twenties, her thirties, and midlife—she decides to host her own Five-Star Weekend on Nantucket. But the weekend doesn’t turn out to be a joyful Hallmark movie.

The husband of Hollis’s childhood friend Tatum arranges for Hollis’s first love, Jack Finigan, to spend time with them, stirring up old feelings. Meanwhile, Tatum is forced to play nice with abrasive and elitist Dru-Ann, Hollis’s best friend from UNC Chapel Hill. Dru-Ann’s career as a prominent Chicago sports agent is on the line after her comments about a client’s mental health issues are misconstrued online. Brooke, Hollis’s friend from their thirties, has just discovered that her husband is having an inappropriate relationship with a woman at work. Again! And then there’s Gigi, a stranger to everyone (including Hollis) who reached out to Hollis through her blog. Gigi embodies an unusual grace and, as it hap- pens, has many secrets.

The Five-Star Weekend is a surprising and captivating story about friendship, love, and self-discovery set on Nantucket. It will be a weekend like no other.

Genre:

  • "A dreamy Nantucket house party given by a meticulous hostess goes off the rails....The people in her books may screw up, but Hilderbrand always gets it right...Amazing."—Kirkus Reviews (starred)

On Sale
Feb 13, 2024
Page Count
384 pages
Publisher
Back Bay Books
ISBN-13
9780316259187

You May Also Like

All the Lonely People
All the Lonely People $16.99 $22.99 CAD
The Glorious Guinness Girls
The Glorious Guinness Girls $16.99 $22.99 CAD
Not My Daughter
Not My Daughter $12.99 $16.99 CAD
The Reminders
The Reminders $15.99 $20.99 CAD
A Wedding in December
A Wedding in December $15.99 $20.99 CAD

Elin Hilderbrand

About the Author

Elin Hilderbrand is the proud mother of three, a dedicated Peloton rider, an aspiring book influencer, and an enthusiastic at-home cook (follow her on Instagram @elinhilderbrand to watch her Cringe Cooking Show). She is also a grateful seven-year breast cancer survivor. GOLDEN GIRL is her 27th novel.

Learn more about this author