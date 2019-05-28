Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kate Hewitt
Kate Hewitt is a USA Today bestselling author of many novels of women’s fiction, including the Hartley-by-the-Sea series set in the Lake District, the Willoughby Close series set in the Cotswolds, and Tales From Goswell written as Katharine Swartz. Her novel A Mother’s Goodbye has been called “unputdownable” and “the most emotional book I have ever read” by readers.
She lives in a small market town in Wales with her husband and five young(ish) children, along with their two golden retrieves. Join her newsletter for monthly updates and giveaways at http://www.kate-hewitt.com, or be part of her Facebook groups Kate’s Reads.
By the Author
Not My Daughter
My darling girl, you lie so still, lashes fanning your cheeks, golden hair spread across your pillow. You're so beautiful my heart aches. Your breath…