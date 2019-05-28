Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Kate Hewitt

Kate Hewitt is a USA Today bestselling author of many novels of women’s fiction, including the Hartley-by-the-Sea series set in the Lake District, the Willoughby Close series set in the Cotswolds, and Tales From Goswell written as Katharine Swartz. Her novel A Mother’s Goodbye has been called “unputdownable” and “the most emotional book I have ever read” by readers.

She lives in a small market town in Wales with her husband and five young(ish) children, along with their two golden retrieves. Join her newsletter for monthly updates and giveaways at http://www.kate-hewitt.com, or be part of her Facebook groups Kate’s Reads.
Read More Arrow Icon