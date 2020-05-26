Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Mother's Goodbye

“My arms ache with the need to reach and hold my precious child, and then to never let go. But I can’t. I know I can’t.”

Heather is devastated. There’s no way she can keep her baby. She can barely pay the bills as it is. But when she meets Grace, a wealthy, single career woman, who wants a baby more than anything, Heather believes she has found the perfect adoptive mother.

As Grace and Heather’s lives become entwined, they are tested to breaking point, though neither can deny the other’s love for the child. But just when they think they are learning how to live with each other, they receive devastating news that turns their fragile world upside down.

Will either mother know what is the right thing to do for the child they both love?

An absolutely gripping, emotional drama with a tear-jerking twist. If you love Jodi Picoult, Kelly Rimmer, or Diane Chamberlain, this will warm your heart, make you cry, and stay with you forever.
Genre:

On Sale: November 3rd 2020

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9781538704356

Trade Paperback
"Absorbing, shocking, and emotionally stunning."—Harlequin Junkie on The Secrets We Keep
