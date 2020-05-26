A Mother's Goodbye

“My arms ache with the need to reach and hold my precious child, and then to never let go. But I can’t. I know I can’t.”



Heather is devastated. There’s no way she can keep her baby. She can barely pay the bills as it is. But when she meets Grace, a wealthy, single career woman, who wants a baby more than anything, Heather believes she has found the perfect adoptive mother.



As Grace and Heather’s lives become entwined, they are tested to breaking point, though neither can deny the other’s love for the child. But just when they think they are learning how to live with each other, they receive devastating news that turns their fragile world upside down.



Will either mother know what is the right thing to do for the child they both love?