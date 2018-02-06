Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Light Years
Ender’s Game meets The 100 as hidden secrets and forbidden love collide at an interstellar military boarding school in a new sci-fi series from New York Times bestselling author Kass Morgan.Read More
Reeling from the latest attack by a mysterious enemy, the Quatra Fleet Academy is finally admitting students from every planet in the solar system after centuries of exclusivity.
Hotshot pilot Vesper, an ambitious Tridian citizen, dreams of becoming a captain–but when she loses her spot to a brilliant, wisecracking boy from the wrong side of the asteroid belt, it makes her question everything she thought she knew. Growing up on the toxic planet Deva, Cormak will take any chance he can get to escape his dead-end life and join the Academy–even if he has to steal someone’s identity to do it. Arran was always considered an outsider on icy Chetire, always dreaming of something more than a life working in the mines. Now an incoming cadet, Arran is looking for a place to belong–he just never thought that place would be in the arms of a Tridian boy. And Orelia is hiding a dark secret–she’s infiltrated the Academy to complete a mission, one that threatens the security of everyone there. But if anyone finds out who she really is, it’ll be her life on the line.
These cadets will have to put their differences aside and become a team if they want to defend their world from a cunning enemy–and they might even fall in love in the process.
Light Years is the first book in a thrilling and romantic new sci-fi series from the bestselling author of The 100.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Light Years:"...phenomenal...readers will be itching for more when they finish...A must-purchase for fans of the author and science fiction/romance."—SLJ
"[T]he many space-combat scenarios are convincing enough to thrill ardent Trekkies. A fun, fast-paced read laced with a froth of space romance."—Kirkus Reviews
"This mashup of Ender's Game (Tor Books 1985) and The Hunger Games will be popular with readers of similar action, sci-fi series. The cliffhanger of an ending will have readers clamoring for the next book in the series."—SLC
"A lighter version of Ender's Game, Light Years is a must read for young adult and sci-fi lovers alike...a heartwarming, fast paced read that's perfect for the upcoming holidays."—Teenreads.com
"In this character-driven sci-fi series starter, Morgan...offers smooth, easy prose, clever wit, and excellent character-building."—Publishers Weekly
"Readers familiar with Morgan's The 100 series will recognize Morgan's ability to pen new and futuristic worlds that are strikingly current and familiar...a dynamic teen drama."—BCCB
Praise for The 100 series:
"It's easy to be drawn in by the Lord of the Flies-style tension that builds as the teens struggle to set up a new society on a battered Earth, and by the smoldering romances that hang in the balance."—Publishers Weekly
"Dark and riveting. A mash-up of The Lord of the Flies, Across the Universe, and The Hunger Games."—Booklist