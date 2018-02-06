Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Light Years
Ender’s Game meets The 100 at an interstellar military boarding school in a romantic new series from New York Timesbestselling author Kass Morgan!Read More
Reeling from a devastating attack by a mysterious enemy, the Quatra Fleet Academy is opening its doors to a new class of cadets from every planet in the solar system.
Hotshot pilot Vesper dreams of becoming a captain, but when she loses her spot to a wisecracking boy from the wrong side of the asteroid belt, she begins to question everything she thought she knew. Trapped on the toxic planet Deva, Cormak will take any chance he can to join the Academy–even if he has to steal someone’s identity to get there. Arran was always an outcast on icy Chetire and is looking for a place to belong. He just never thought it would be in the arms of the hottest guy in the galaxy. And Oreliahas infiltrated the fleet to complete a mission, one that threatens the security of everyone around her. But if anyone finds out who she really is, it’ll be her life on the line….
As worlds collide at the Academy, these four cadets will have to learn to work together if they want to survive. But how do you begin to trust the very people you’ve spent a lifetime learning to hate?
Light Years is the first book in a thrilling and romantic new sci-fi series from the bestselling author of The 100.
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Light Years:"...phenomenal...readers will be itching for more when they finish...A must-purchase for fans of the author and science fiction/romance."—SLJ
"[T]he many space-combat scenarios are convincing enough to thrill ardent Trekkies. A fun, fast-paced read laced with a froth of space romance."—Kirkus Reviews
"This mashup of Ender's Game (Tor Books 1985) and The Hunger Games will be popular with readers of similar action, sci-fi series. The cliffhanger of an ending will have readers clamoring for the next book in the series."—SLC
"A lighter version of Ender's Game, Light Years is a must read for young adult and sci-fi lovers alike...a heartwarming, fast paced read that's perfect for the upcoming holidays."—Teenreads.com
"In this character-driven sci-fi series starter, Morgan...offers smooth, easy prose, clever wit, and excellent character-building."—Publishers Weekly
"Readers familiar with Morgan's The 100 series will recognize Morgan's ability to pen new and futuristic worlds that are strikingly current and familiar...a dynamic teen drama."—BCCB
Praise for The 100 series:
"It's easy to be drawn in by the Lord of the Flies-style tension that builds as the teens struggle to set up a new society on a battered Earth, and by the smoldering romances that hang in the balance."—Publishers Weekly
"Dark and riveting. A mash-up of The Lord of the Flies, Across the Universe, and The Hunger Games."—Booklist