Zach Villa

Allen Eskens is the USA Today bestselling author of The Life We Bury, The Guise of Another, The Heavens May Fall, and The Deep Dark Descending.



He is the recipient of the Barry Award, the Rosebud Award, Minnesota Book Award, and the Silver Falchion Award, and has been a finalist for the Edgar Award, the Thriller Award, and the Anthony Award. His debut novel, The Life We Bury, has been published in 26 languages and is in development for a feature film. Eskens lives with his wife, Joely, in out-state Minnesota, where he was a criminal defense attorney for 25 years.