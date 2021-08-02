Debut author Karina Evans gives modern-day readers their own version of Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret? with a fun and truthful romp about friendship, puberty, and growing up.



Twelve-year-old Tahlia Wilkins is ready to kick off the perfect summer at her dreamy crush’s pool party. But then the Red Goddess of Panties, aka her first period, arrives 24 hours before the pool party and messes up all her plans. To make matters worse, her mom is out of town, and there’s no way she’s going to ask her dad for help! Tahlia always feared that growing up would be tough, but this is just not fair.



In order to save herself from total embarrassment, it will take all of Tahlia and her best friend Lily’s scheming to keep her reputation—and her favorite jeans—from being ruined. Sneak off to the grocery store only to have the clerk price check your "goods" over the loudspeaker? Check. Trick your big-boobed teenage neighbor into letting you use her bathroom to ‘rehome’ some tampons? Check. Take a dip into a fountain to ‘borrow’ some quarters for a bathroom feminine product dispenser? Check, check, check!



With the hilarious and heartwarming tone of Dork Diaries and the critically-acclaimed movie Eighth Grade, Grow Up, Tahlia Wilkins! is a coming-of-age middle-grade novel about growing up, in all of its awkward glory.