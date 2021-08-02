Karina Evans
Karina Evans wrote this book for her twelve-year-old self who was hungry for more books about taboo topics like periods, boobs, and growing up. After studying English and Film Studies at the University of Delaware, she went into a career in the entertainment industry. She’s worked at major studios such as Lucasfilm, Paramount Pictures, and Sony Pictures. Karina currently lives in California.
By the Author
Grow Up, Tahlia Wilkins!
Debut author Karina Evans gives modern-day readers their own version of Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret? with a fun and truthful romp about…