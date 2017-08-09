“HuffPost Parents bloggers, Kara Lawler and Regan Long, have written a beautiful, inspiring collection of essays that speak to mothers at all stages of their journey.”

–Arianna Huffington, founder and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post





“While one of the most extraordinary experiences, motherhood can be one of the most isolating experiences a woman will ever face. All that most of us want to hear is that we are not alone on this crazy ride – and that is just what A Letter for Every Mother will accomplish. Compiling a collection of stories that every single person in this market will relate to, with a message that each of them craves, is a genius move. I believe this book will sell itself and I can’t wait to see it published.” –Tori Grenz, Editor of Mamalode





“Kara and Regan have managed to capture the entire essence of being a mother – the highs, the lows and everything in between – in this beautiful collection of essays. You will find yourself comforted by the commonalities we all face, and reminded that, even though it doesn’t always feel like it, we’re all on the same side. Motherhood, like the words on these pages, unites us.” –Jill Smokler of Scary Mommy, New York Times bestselling author





Kara and Regan invite readers to join their tribe of mothers, to learn from one another and band together to face one of the hardest jobs in the world: becoming and being someone’s mother. Their mission is to inspire and to create a community through this book to remind mothers that we’re all in this together-an especially welcome message in the current atmosphere of competition and anxiety of parenting.





A LETTER FOR EVERY MOTHER is warm, inviting, inclusive-and the tone is inspirational or irreverent, depending on the letter or subject you happen to turn to. After all, motherhood is an oxymoronic experience; it is both exhilarating and exhausting, uplifting and demeaning, wonderful but terrible, too.