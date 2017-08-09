Kara Lawler
Kara Lawler is a high school English teacher who regularly writes on her own blog, MotheringtheDivide.com. Together with her family, she does small-scale farming on the family homestead in the Appalachian Mountains of Pennsylvania.Read More
Regan Long is a serial entrepreneur, retired teacher at thirty-one, paid family leave advocate, and health coach. She is the founder of her own blog, The Real Deal of Parenting, as well as her website at reganlong.com. She has a passion for helping others and is a philanthropist at heart.
Regan Long is a serial entrepreneur, retired teacher at thirty-one, paid family leave advocate, and health coach. She is the founder of her own blog, The Real Deal of Parenting, as well as her website at reganlong.com. She has a passion for helping others and is a philanthropist at heart.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A Letter for Every Mother
"HuffPost Parents bloggers, Kara Lawler and Regan Long, have written a beautiful, inspiring collection of essays that speak to mothers at all stages of their…