Kara Lawler

Kara Lawler is a high school English teacher who regularly writes on her own blog, MotheringtheDivide.com. Together with her family, she does small-scale farming on the family homestead in the Appalachian Mountains of Pennsylvania.



Regan Long is a serial entrepreneur, retired teacher at thirty-one, paid family leave advocate, and health coach. She is the founder of her own blog, The Real Deal of Parenting, as well as her website at reganlong.com. She has a passion for helping others and is a philanthropist at heart.