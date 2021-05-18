At first glance, human history is full of remarkable feats of intelligence. We invented writing. Produced incredible achievements in music, the arts, and the sciences. We’ve built sprawling cities and traveled across oceans and expanded to every part of the globe. We’ve even managed to send both robots and humans into space. No other species, as far as we know, has achieved as much as humans have – and it’s what makes Homo Sapiens not only unique but exceptional. But, as scientist Justin Gregg persuasively argues, if intelligence, as we understand it, is all that special, why don’t we see more of it present across the animal kingdom?



Nearly everything humans do have roots in the animal kingdom. The only difference? Our unique human qualities are actually far more of a liability than we understand. For example:

Most animals don't ask "why" and yet have no problem living long and successful lives

Animals don't "overthink" and this turns out to be a very good thing

It turns out, being aware of our own mortality, which is uniquely human, is not as advantageous as we would like to believe

Busting myth after myth, If Nietzsche Were a Narwhal is a refreshingly new way of understanding our place on earth–and how we may actually have it all wrong (evolutionarily speaking).