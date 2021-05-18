If Nietzsche Were a Narwhal
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

If Nietzsche Were a Narwhal

What Animal Intelligence Reveals About Human Stupidity

by Justin Gregg

Little Brown and Company Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316388061

USD: $29  /  CAD: $37

ON SALE: August 9th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Mammals

PAGE COUNT: 320

Hardcover

At first glance, human history is full of remarkable feats of intelligence. We invented writing. Produced incredible achievements in music, the arts, and the sciences. We’ve built sprawling cities and traveled across oceans and expanded to every part of the globe. We’ve even managed to send both robots and humans into space. No other species, as far as we know, has achieved as much as humans have – and it’s what makes Homo Sapiens not only unique but exceptional. But, as scientist Justin Gregg persuasively argues, if intelligence, as we understand it, is all that special, why don’t we see more of it present across the animal kingdom?
 
Nearly everything humans do have roots in the animal kingdom. The only difference? Our unique human qualities are actually far more of a liability than we understand. For example:

  • Most animals don't ask "why" and yet have no problem living long and successful lives
  • Animals don't "overthink" and this turns out to be a very good thing
  • It turns out, being aware of our own mortality, which is uniquely human, is not as advantageous as we would like to believe

Busting myth after myth, If Nietzsche Were a Narwhal is a refreshingly new way of understanding our place on earth–and how we may actually have it all wrong (evolutionarily speaking).

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

 “What’s it like to be a bat, a bee, or a bed bug? In this enthralling book, Justin Gregg offers a window into the minds of other creatures, and debunks many of the myths of human exceptionalism. He makes the provocative argument that human thinking may be complex, but it is by no means superior - and its unique qualities could even be the cause of our species’ ultimate downfall. If Nietzsche Were a Narwhal is both a humbling and awe-inspiring read” —David Robson, author of The Intelligence Trap and The Expectation Effect
“We’ve heard that a mind is a terrible thing to waste, but have you ever considered that having a human mind is more a bane than a gift? Justin Gregg’s delightful and provocative book melds science with anecdote to explore that question. Read it, have your preconceptions challenged, and feel some humility. It might do you good.”—Jonathan Balcombe, author of Super Fly and What a Fish Knows
"I felt dumber after reading this book. Mission accomplished, Justin!"—David Grimm, author of Citizen Canine
Read More Read Less