Sustain loving relationships and set yourself up for emotional wellness in your fifties, sixties, and beyond with this valuable collection of advice from two psychology experts.





“Drs. Mayer and Jacobs use their clinical wisdom and story-telling abilities to bring to life the challenges for couples as they age. Their advice will help strengthen long-term relationships to combat the rising trend of Gray Divorce.”

–Janis Abrahms Spring, PhD, author of After the Affair and Life with Pop





With couples divorcing at higher rates than any generation before, and longer lifespans leaving people unwilling to settle for an unsatisfying partner, it’s more important than ever to refocus and strengthen your relationship. The only question is: how?





In AARP Love and Meaning after 50, husband-wife psychologist team Julia Mayer and Barry Jacobs — with 50+ years of experience between them — identify the 10 most common challenges to sustain loving relationships:





The Empty Nest * Extended Family * Finances * Infidelity

Retirement * Downsizing and Relocating * Sex

Health Concerns * Caregiving * Loss of Loved Ones





AARP Love and Meaning after 50 offers insights and anecdotes, do it yourself assessments and follow-up exercises, and tips for connecting through the difficult times. With this book, you’ll find deeper meaning and greater satisfaction for the decades ahead–together.