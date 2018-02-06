Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Can a woman who has been deeply hurt by life’s circumstances be healed, heart and soul? If she has been wounded by a man she loved and trusted, can she love and trust again? As a woman who endured years of abuse, abandonment, and betrayal by those closest to her, Joyce Meyer can answer with a resounding “yes!”

 

An internationally renowned Bible teacher-- Joyce not only shares Biblical truth--  but she also draws on her own history of abuse to show women how Christ’s redeeming love heals emotional wounds and brings joy to life.

 

Joyce's bestseller Beauty for Ashes told of her personal story of healing. Now, with the passage of more time, HEALING THE SOUL OF A WOMAN delves deeper into Joyce’s story and the journey of healing for all women.

 

Each chapter guides you through:

  • - Whatever obstacles may be holding you back
  • - Reminds you that you are God’s beloved
  • - Shows how God can heal all pain
  • - Shares why He wants to do this in you now

 

Let HEALING THE SOUL OF A WOMAN be the first step toward the wonderful, joyful future God intends for you.

Meet The Author: Joyce Meyer

Joyce Meyer es una de las principales maestras prácticas de la Biblia en el mundo. Su programa, Disfrutando la vida diaria, se transmite todos los días y emite en cientos de cadenas de televisión y estaciones de radio en todo el mundo. Joyce ha escrito más de cien libros inspiradores. Sus éxitos de ventas incluyen: Pensamientos de poder; Mujer segura de sí misma; Luzca estupenda, siéntase fabulosa; Empezando tu día bien; Termina bien tu día; Adicción a la aprobación; Cómo oír a Dios; Belleza en lugar de cenizas; y El campo de batalla de la mente. Joyce viaja extensamente, organizando conferencias durante todo el año y exponiendo la Palabra de Dios a miles de personas en todo el mundo.

Sanidad para el alma de una mujer

Sanidad para el alma de una mujer

Cómo superar sus heridas emocionales

by

La maestra de la Biblia de renombre internacional, Joyce Meyer, recurre a su propia historia de abusos para mostrarles a las mujeres cómo el amor redentor de Cristo sana las heridas emocionales y le imparte gozo a la vida.

¿Puede una mujer que haya sido profundamente herida por las circunstancias de la vida ser sanada, en cuerpo y alma? Si ha sido herida por un hombre al que amaba y en quien confiaba, ¿puede amar y confiar nuevamente? Siendo una mujer que soportó años de abuso, abandono y traición por los más cercanos a ella, Joyce Meyer puede responder con un rotundo: “¡Sí!”.

La positividad de Meyer proviene de la experiencia de su propia jornada, y de ver a tantas mujeres que no creen que pueden superar por completo su dolor, sin siquiera saber por dónde empezar, a que encuentren la guía que necesitan en la sabiduría transformadora de la Biblia.

El éxito de ventas de Meyer, Belleza en lugar de cenizas, cuenta su propia historia de sanidad. Ahora, con el paso del tiempo, SANIDAD PARA EL ALMA DE UNA MUJER profundiza en la historia de Joyce y muestra el camino a la sanidad a todas las mujeres. Cada capítulo la guía a través de cualquier obstáculo que pueda estar reteniéndola para encontrar su verdadero destino como la amada de Dios. Además, contiene una sección especial de un diario que le ayudará a encontrar la libertad de sus luchas más profundas. Dios puede sanar todo dolor, y anhela hacerlo en usted.

Deje que SANIDAD PARA EL ALMA DE UNA MUJER sea el primer paso hacia el futuro maravilloso y feliz que Dios tiene para usted.
