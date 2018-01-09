Order Now

Can a woman who has been deeply hurt by life's circumstances be healed, heart and soul? If she has been wounded by a man she loved and trusted, can she love and trust again? As a woman who endured years of abuse, abandonment, and betrayal by those closest to her, Joyce Meyer can answer with a resounding "yes!"

 

An internationally renowned Bible teacher-- Joyce not only shares Biblical truth--  but she also draws on her own history of abuse to show women how Christ's redeeming love heals emotional wounds and brings joy to life.

 

Joyce's bestseller Beauty for Ashes told of her personal story of healing. Now, with the passage of more time, HEALING THE SOUL OF A WOMAN delves deeper into Joyce's story and the journey of healing for all women.

 

Each chapter guides you through:

  • - Whatever obstacles may be holding you back
  • - Reminds you that you are God's beloved
  • - Shows how God can heal all pain
  • - Shares why He wants to do this in you now

 

Let HEALING THE SOUL OF A WOMAN be the first step toward the wonderful, joyful future God intends for you.

Meet The Author: Joyce Meyer

Joyce Meyer is one of the world's leading practical Bible teachers. Her daily broadcast, Enjoying Everyday Life, airs on hundreds of television networks and radio stations worldwide. Joyce has written over 100 inspirational books. Her bestsellers include Power ThoughtsThe Confident WomanLook Great, Feel GreatStarting Your Day RightEnding Your Day RightApproval AddictionHow to Hear from GodBeauty for Ashes; and Battlefield of the Mind. Joyce travels extensively, holding conferences throughout the year, speaking to thousands around the world. She lives in St. Louis, MO.
Healing the Soul of a Woman
Healing the Soul of a Woman

How to Overcome Your Emotional Wounds

by

Read by

Internationally renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer draws on her own history of abuse to show women how Christ’s redeeming love heals emotional wounds and brings joy to life.

Can a woman who has been deeply hurt by life’s circumstances be healed, heart and soul? If she has been wounded by a man she loved and trusted, can she love and trust again? As a woman who endured years of abuse, abandonment, and betrayal by those closest to her, Joyce Meyer can answer with a resounding “yes!”

Meyer’s positivity comes from living her own journey, and from seeing so many women who don’t believe they can fully overcome their pain–or even know where to begin–find the guidance they need in the life-changing wisdom of the Bible.

Meyer’s bestseller Beauty for Ashes told of her personal story of healing. Now, with the passage of more time, HEALING THE SOUL OF A WOMAN delves deeper into Joyce’s story and the journey of healing for all women. Each chapter guides you through whatever obstacles may be holding you back to find your true destiny as God’s beloved. God can heal all pain, and He wants to do this in you. Let HEALING THE SOUL OF A WOMAN be the first step toward the wonderful, joyful future God intends for you.

