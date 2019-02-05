Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Can a woman who has been deeply hurt by life’s circumstances be healed, heart and soul? If she has been wounded by a man she loved and trusted, can she love and trust again? As a woman who endured years of abuse, abandonment, and betrayal by those closest to her, Joyce Meyer can answer with a resounding “yes!”

 

An internationally renowned Bible teacher-- Joyce not only shares Biblical truth--  but she also draws on her own history of abuse to show women how Christ’s redeeming love heals emotional wounds and brings joy to life.

 

Joyce's bestseller Beauty for Ashes told of her personal story of healing. Now, with the passage of more time, HEALING THE SOUL OF A WOMAN delves deeper into Joyce’s story and the journey of healing for all women.

 

Each chapter guides you through:

  • - Whatever obstacles may be holding you back
  • - Reminds you that you are God’s beloved
  • - Shows how God can heal all pain
  • - Shares why He wants to do this in you now

 

Let HEALING THE SOUL OF A WOMAN be the first step toward the wonderful, joyful future God intends for you.

Meet The Author: Joyce Meyer

JOYCE MEYER is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers. Her broadcast, Enjoying Everyday Life, airs daily on hundreds of television networks and radio stations worldwide. Joyce has written nearly 100 inspirational books. Bestsellers include Power Thoughts; The Confident Woman; Look Great, Feel Great; Starting Your Day Right; Ending Your Day Right; Approval Addiction; How to Hear from God; Beauty for Ashes; and Battlefield of the Mind. Joyce holds conferences throughout the year, speaking to thousands around the world. She lives in St. Louis, Missouri.

