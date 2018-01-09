Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Healing the Soul of a Woman Study Guide

How to Overcome Your Emotional Wounds

by


#1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer helps women heal from past wounds and enjoy their lives again through Christ’s redeeming love in this companion study guide to HEALING THE SOUL OF A WOMAN.

Can a woman who has been deeply hurt by life’s circumstances, or even a man she loved and trusted, be healed? Can her heart and soul be repaired? Can she love and trust again? As a woman who endured years of abuse, abandonment, and betrayal by those closest to her, Joyce Meyer’s answer is “yes!”

You deserve this life simply because you are God’s beloved. In this companion study guide, Joyce will offer encouraging Biblical wisdom, inspirational scripture, and thought-provoking exercises. She’ll share what she’s learned on her journey, and the life-changing teachings of the Bible, in hopes that you will once again believe that a more joyful, peaceful, hopeful life is possible for you. God can heal all pain, and He wants to do this in you. You are valued. You are loved unconditionally. And you are priceless in God’s eyes.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Spiritual Growth

On Sale: September 11th 2018

Price: $13.99 / $18.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9781546011781

Faith Words LogoArtboard 2
Trade Paperback
Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

