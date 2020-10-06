Powerful Thinking
Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781549135736

USD: $25  /  CAD: $31

ON SALE: June 15th 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Women's Issues

Unleash your can-do attitude and find power in your mindset with renowned Bible teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer.

Joyce Meyer has a knack for coining phrases (Joyce-isms) and one of her best loved is Where the mind goes, the man follows.Meyer provides keys for “powerful thinking,” giving the reader an ability to use the mind as a tool to achievement.

In Powerful Thinking, a book small and portable enough to fit in a purse, suitcase, backpack, briefcase, or even a pocket, she outlines a flexible program to turn thoughts into habits, and habits into success. Sections include:
  • The Power of a Positive You
  • Keeping Your Attitude at the Right Altitude
  • The Power of Perspective
  • More Power To You
Nobody has more of a “can-do” attitude than Joyce Meyer. Now you can, too!

